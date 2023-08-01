The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the results for the Assistant Registrar Exam 2022 today, August 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website psc.uk.gov.in.

The UKPSC Assistant Registrar exam 2022 was conducted on February 7 and 8 at 13 district centres across Uttarakhand.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which, 13 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Registrar (Higher Education Department) and 2 for Assistant Registrar (Sanskrit Education Department) posts.

Steps to download Assistant Registrar results 2023

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ Now click on the ‘Section Results’ under Assistant Registrar Exam-2022 The results will appear on your screen, check for your roll number Download and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check UKPSC Assistant Registrar results 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.