The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Civil Judge Preliminary recruitment exam 2023, for recruitment to the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service today, August 9. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Civil Judge preliminary exam 2023 will be held on August 19, followed by the Main exam on October 28 and 29. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 245 posts of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service.

Here’s the admit card notification by TNPSC.

Steps to download TNPSC Civil Judge hall ticket 2023

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Hall Ticket download’ tab On the candidate portal, click ‘OTR and Dashboard’ Login using your application details Now click on the download link for TNPSC Civil Judge admit card Hall ticket will appear on your screen Download and take a printout

Direct link to download TNPSC Civil Judge hall ticket 2023.

Selection procedure

The selection process comprises three successive stages, viz., (A) Preliminary Examination for selection of applicants for admission to the Main Examination, (B) Main Examination; and (C) Viva–Voce Test.

