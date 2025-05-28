COMEDK UGET answer key 2025 out; objection window open till May 30
Candidates can download the answer key from the official website comedk.org.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the provisional answer key for the Undergraduate Entrance Test 2025 (UGET 2025) on the official website comedk.org. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by May 30, 2025.
The final answer key will be released on June 4, and the score card will be available to download from June 7 (2.00 pm). The exam was conducted on May 25, 2025. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on May 10, 2025.
Steps to download COMEDK UGET answer key 2025
Visit the official website comedk.org
On the homepage, go to the Login tab
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to COMEDK answer key 2025.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.