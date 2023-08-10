The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) has released the admit card for the post of Executive/ Junior Executive in various departments. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website dfccil.com.

The online exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 23 to 25. Candidates are required to reach their allotted Exam Centre at reporting time (1 and ½ hours before the Exam) so that entry-related formalities can be completed smoothly.

“The link for downloading the E-admit Card has been sent to all eligible candidates on their registered E-mail ID. In addition, SMS is also being sent to these candidates for information. The Centre’s name and address are mentioned in E-admit Card,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website dfccil.com On the homepage, go to Careers—Open Market Recruitment Click on Executive/ Junior Executive admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card 2023.

