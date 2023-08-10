Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the post of Agriculture Officer in the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare today, August 10. Eligible candidates can now apply to the vacancies at the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in till September 11 upto 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-I, Group-B Gazetted under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Govt. of Tripura (Advt. No.-10/2023). The written exam is is likely to be conducted on December 2, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 40 years as on September 11, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/ Horticulture from recognised university/institute. Knowledge of agro-climatic condition of Tripura and knowledge of Bengali or Kokborok is desirable.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 350, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to SC/ST/BPL card holder/Physically Handicapped candidates.

Steps to apply to the TPSC vacancies

Visit the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Online Applications’ tab Now click Agriculture Officer, TAFS, Gr-I, (Group-B Gazetted) under the Department of Agriculture & Farmers/ Welfare, Government of Tripura Click on the apply link, fill out the form, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit and download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply to the TPSC Agriculture Officer vacancies.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of written examination and interview/personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.