Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has released the answer key for the post of Head Constable/ Min-2019. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website cisfrectt.in.

“Since written exam was conducted on 3 days in 2 shifts each and the question papers for each of six shifts were different, the principle of normalisation/equalisation will be applied to draw parity between different shifts. The marks obtained by the candidates as per answers keys shall be subject to Normalisation/ Equalisation,” reads the notification.

The written examination was conducted on three consecutive Sundays i.e. on July 23, July 30, and August 6, 2023.

Steps to download HC/Min 2019 answer key

Visit the official website cisfrectt.in Click on “Answer Keys for the Written Examination to the post of HC/Min-2019 in CISF”

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HC/Min 2019 answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.