Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CDS II exam 2023 will be held on September 3 for admission to 349 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence on July 2024.

Vacancy details

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala— 3 2

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad— 32

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 120th SSC (Men) (NT) — 169

Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 34th SSC Women (NT) — 16

Steps to download UPSC CDS 2 admit card 2023

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on CDS 2 admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CDS 2 admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.