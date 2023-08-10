UPSC CDS 2 admit card 2023 released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC CDS II exam 2023 will be held on September 3 for admission to 349 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The courses will commence on July 2024.
Vacancy details
- Indian Military Academy, Dehradun— 100
- Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala— 32
- Air Force Academy, Hyderabad— 32
- Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 120th SSC (Men) (NT) — 169
- Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 34th SSC Women (NT) — 16
Steps to download UPSC CDS 2 admit card 2023
- Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”
- Click on CDS 2 admit card 2023 link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download CDS 2 admit card 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.