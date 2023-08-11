The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to CSC Executives (On Contractual Basis) posts. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts at www.icsi.edu from August 12 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is August 25, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 10 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 31 years as on August 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Member of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for CSC Executive posts

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, click on CSC Executive link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.