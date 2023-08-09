The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the result of the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2023 session. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website icsi.edu.

CSEET July 2023 exams were conducted on July 30 and August 1, 2023.

Steps to download CSEET July result 2023

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on CSEET July result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CSEET July result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.