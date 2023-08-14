The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the admit card of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2023 or CTET July 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website ctet.nic.in from August 18 onwards.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 20 in OMR based (offline) mode.

Here’s the official notification.

The CTET exam is conducted to qualify a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in primary and secondary schools. There will be two papers for CTET: (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Steps to download CTET 2023 admit card

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on CTET 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.