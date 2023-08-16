India Post Payments Bank Limited (IPPB) will close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Executive on contractual basis today, August 16. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ippbonline.com.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 132 Executive posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 35 years as on June 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline. The candidate with prior experience in sales/operations of financial products would be preferred.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PWD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from all other categories.

Steps to apply for IPPB Executive posts 2023

Visit the official website www.ippbonline.com Go to Careers—Apply Online under Recruitment of 132 Executives on Contractual Basis Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of online test and/or group discussion and/or personal interview.

