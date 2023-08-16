Karnataka Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Probationary Officers (Scale I). Interested candidates can apply for the posts at karnatakabank.com till August 26, 2023. The online exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in September 2023 at Bengaluru, Chennai, Dharwad/Hubballi, Hyderabad, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Mysuru, New Delhi and Shivamogga centres.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on August 1, 2023: 28 years for unreserved category. The age limit will be relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates.

Educational Qualification: Post Graduates in any discipline. (Excluding Post Graduate Diplomas/ One year Executive-MBA). Graduates in Agricultural Science. Graduates in Law. MBA in Marketing/Finance (Preferable).

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 800, whereas Rs 700 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for PO posts

Visit the official website karnatakabank.com Go to Careers tab Click on the application link under “RECRUITMENT OF PROBATIONARY OFFICERS (SCALE 1)” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PO posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.