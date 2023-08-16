National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Manager, General Manager, Deputy Manager and more. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website nhidcl.com till 11 September, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 107 Managerial posts in various departments. The candidates have to be below the age of 56 years, as on July 1, 2023 to qualify for the posts. Post-wise eligibility is available in detail in the official notification.

Here’s the official NHIDCL recruitment notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website nhidcl.com On the homepage, click on careers Now click on the Advertisement for recruitment of Managers Click on the application link and register Now login and fill the form Upload the necessary documents and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

