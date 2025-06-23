MPPSC FSO recruitment 2025: Apply for 67 Food Safety Officer posts from July 11, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at mppsc.mp.gov.in from July 11, 2025.
The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Food Safety Officer exam 2025 (Public Health And Medical Education Department - Government Of Madhya Pradesh) (Advt. No./04/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from July 11 to August 10, 2025.
A total of 67 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates from SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), and EWS category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 applies to all other categories.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.