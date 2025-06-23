The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Food Safety Officer exam 2025 (Public Health And Medical Education Department - Government Of Madhya Pradesh) (Advt. No./04/2025). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from July 11 to August 10, 2025.

A total of 67 vacancies have been notified. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), and EWS category candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 applies to all other categories.