Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the online registration window for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test or PGCET 2023 today, August 17. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/. The last date to pay the registration fees is August 19, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2023. The exam will be conducted for admission to 1st year / 1st semester full time / part time MBA / MCA / M.E. / M. Tech. / M. Arch courses for Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates for the year 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 650, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to SC/ ST and Category-1 of Karnataka candidates only.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, examination details, syllabus and other details available in the notification below:

Direct link to the Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for Karnataka PGCET 2023

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on PGCET 2023 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PGCET 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.