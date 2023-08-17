Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has released the admit card for the post of Social Security Assistant. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading Admit Card or finds any discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at epfore@nta.ac.in,” reads the notification.

The Stage I exam SSA (Group C) is scheduled to be conducted on August 18, 21, 22 and 23 in two shifts — 09.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 02.00 PM to 04.30 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download EPFO SSA admit card 2023

Visit the website recruitment.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “EPFO (SSA) Admit Card” link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SSA Stage I Admit Card 2023.

The EPFO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2859 posts, of which, 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer (Group C) and 2674 for the Social Security Assistant post.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.