The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

“If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of 6 months after the declaration of the result, he/ she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter,” reads the notification.

The detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates shall be made available on the website of the Commission from August 28 to September 9, 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download SI/CAPF final result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on Result—CAPF Click on SI, CAPF final result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SI/CAPF final result.

