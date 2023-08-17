SSC SI, CAPF final result announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.
“If a candidate is finally selected and does not receive any correspondence from the Commission or the concerned User Department within a period of 6 months after the declaration of the result, he/ she must bring this to the notice of the User Department immediately thereafter,” reads the notification.
The detailed marks of the selected and non-selected candidates shall be made available on the website of the Commission from August 28 to September 9, 2023.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to download SI/CAPF final result
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on Result—CAPF
- Click on SI, CAPF final result link
- The result will appear on the screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download SI/CAPF final result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.