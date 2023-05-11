The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for Paper 2 of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till May 13 upto 4.00 PM. The fee of Rs 100 per challenge is payable.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 11.05.2023 (04:00 PM) to 13.05.2023 (04:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 13.05.2023 (04:00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

The SSC CPO Paper 2 was conducted on May 2.

Steps to download SSC CPO answer key 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in Click on SI, CAPF answer key link Key in your login detail and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

The SSC CPO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4300 Sub Inspector vacancies, of which 228 vacancies are for the Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female, and 3960 for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.

