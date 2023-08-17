Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks or Intellectual Property India (IP India) has released the admit cards for the recruitment exam to the post of Examiner of Patents and Designs for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry for the Government of India today, August 17. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets on the official website ipindia.gov.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held on September 3. The recruitment process is scheduled to be concluded by November 17, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 553 vacancies to the posts of Examiner of Patents and Designs, General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted (Non-Ministerial) in Level 10 in Pay Matrix (56,100 – 1,77,500)

Here’s the vacancy details for IP India recruitment 2023.

Steps to download IP India Admit Card

Visit the official recruitment portal cgpdtm.qcin.org Key in your registration details and login Now click on the download link for the IP India admit card 2023 IP India Examiner recruitment test admit card 2023 will appear on screen Check the details and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference



Selection Process

The selection Process will involve a Preliminary examination, a Main examination and a physical Interview. The final list of selected candidates is scheduled to be published on the official IP India website by November 17, 2023.

