The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the hall tickets for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2023 or CTET July 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ctet.nic.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 20 in OMR based (offline) mode.

Here’s the official notification.

The CTET exam is conducted to qualify a person to be eligible for appointment as a teacher in primary and secondary schools. There will be two papers for CTET: (i) Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5 and (ii) Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.

Steps to download CTET admit card 2023

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on CTET 2023 admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CTET admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.