The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CRP PO/MT-XIII) today, August 21. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ibps.in.

The online examination (Preliminary) for the next Common Recruitment Process (CRP) for the post of Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees will be held in September/ October 2023. The result will be declared in October 2023. The Main exam will be conducted in November 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3049 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 30 years as on August 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other categories.

Steps to apply for PO/MT posts 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on PO/MT posts 2023 Now click on the application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PO/MT posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.