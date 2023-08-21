The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) will today, August 21, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Administrative Officer (Generalist and Specialists) (Scale I). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at www.newindia.co.in.

The Phase I online examination (Objective) is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and the Phase II Online Examination (Objective + Descriptive) will be held on October 8, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 450 Administrative Officer posts.

Vacancy Details

Risk Engineers: 36

Automobile Engineers: 96

Legal: 70

Accounts: 30

Health: 75

IT: 23

Generalists: 120

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST / PwBD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas rs 850 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Administrative Officer posts

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, got to the Recruitment tab Click on the application link under RECRUITMENT OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICERS 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

