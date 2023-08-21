Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit card for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test or MP SET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 27 in single shift from 12 noon to 3.05 PM at 12 district headquarters.

Here’s the official notification.

The MP SET 2023 is a state-level written exam to qualify candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam will be held for 36 subjects. The test date will be announced later.

The MP SET will consist of two Papers: i) General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude, and ii) Selected subject. Paper 1 will be of 1-hour duration of 100 marks and Paper 2 of 2-hour duration of 200 marks.

Steps to download MP SET 2023 admit card



Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the “Admit Card” tab Click on M.P. State Eligibility Test 2022 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MP SET 2023 admit card.

