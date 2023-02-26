Today is the last day to apply for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test or MP SET 2023 to be organised by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Candidates can apply for the MP SET exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in.

The MP SET 2023 is a state-level written exam to qualify candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam will be held for 36 subjects. The test date will be announced later.

The MP SET will consist of two Papers: i) General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude, and ii) Selected subject. Paper 1 will be of 1-hour duration of 100 marks and Paper 2 of 2-hour duration of 200 marks.

Here’s MP SET 2023 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: There is no upper age limit for the MP SET.

Educational Qualification: Postgraduate degree in related subject with 55% marks.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MP SET 2023:



Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link against M.P. State Eligibility Test 2022 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MP SET 2023.