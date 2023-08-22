The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Staff Nurse (Male/Female) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till September 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2240 Staff Nurse, of which 171 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse (Male), and 2069 for Staff Nurse (Female) posts in Medical Education and Training Deptt. UP. which may increase or decrease depending upon the circumstances / requirements.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse (Male): The applicants must have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto. (ii) Possess diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council or possess diploma in Psychiatry registrable with the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council, (iii) Possess registration certificate from Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council as Nurse and Psychiatry or Possess registration certificate as Nurse and Midwives From the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council

Staff Nurse (Female): The applicants must have passed High School Examination with Science and passed Intermediate Examination of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh or an Examination recognised by the Government as equivalent thereto. (ii) Possess diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or B.Sc Degree in Nursing registrable with the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council (iii) Possess registration certificate as Nurse and Midwife. From the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/Economically weaker sections and other Backward class categories have to pay a total of Rs 125 as examination fees at the time of application. Candidates from Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe categories and ex-servicemen have to pay an examination fee of Rs 65 while People with benchmark disability (PwBD) category candidates have to pay of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for Staff Nurse Exam 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on Staff Nurse Exam 2023 link Registration yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

