Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result for the post of RO/ARO 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The typing test was conducted from October 11 to 14, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 337 vacancies, of which, 228 vacancies are for General Recruitment and 109 for Special Recruitment. The application process commenced on March 5 and concluded on April 1.

Steps to download RO/ARO result 2021

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on RO/ARO 2021 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download RO/ARO marksheet/result 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.