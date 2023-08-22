Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the exam date for the post of Junior Judicial Assistant (JJA) Exam 2022. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 21, 2023. The admit card will be available to download a week before the exam at mphc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 40 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JJA admit card 2023



Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards - Click here”

Now click on JJA admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the registrations are underway for MPHC Data Processing Assistant and Technical Assistant (Computer) posts. The last date to apply for DPA and Tech Asst posts is August 31 and September 1, respectively.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 28 vacancies, of which 23 vacancies are for the post of Data Processing Assistant and 5 for the Technical Assistant post.

