The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2023 for three regions today, August 23. Registered candidates can download their admit cards in the official regional websites ssc-cr.org, sscnwr.org and sscner.org.in.

The SSC MTS (Tier-I) Computer-Based Exam is scheduled to be held from September 1 to 14, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of tentatively 3954 posts out of which the vacancies under MTS are 2196 while the vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN are 1758.

Steps to download SSC MTS, Havaldar exam admit card 2023

Visit the official regional SSC websites ssc-cr.org, sscnwr.org or sscner.org.in On the homepage, click on download link for SSC MTS, Havaldar admit cards Now login using your application details SSC MTS, Havaldar exam call letter will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

