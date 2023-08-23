Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Amin Preliminary exam (OMR Mode) for recruitment under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website www.ossc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till August 25, 2023. The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 20, 2023.

The OSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts.

Steps to download OSSC Amin 2022 answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Login Key in your credentials and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.