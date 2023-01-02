Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Amin under Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in till January 27, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60 Amin posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed Higher Secondary (10+2) from Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha or equivalent examination and she/he must have basic computer knowledge.

Steps to apply for Amin posts

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on Amin (AM) application link Register and proceed with the application process Submit the form and take a printout

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Computer Skill Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.