Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has postponed the application deadline for the post of Assistant Environmental Engineer (Group-B) in the Haryana State Pollution Control Board. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the posts from August 25 to 31, 2023.

The Commission has revised the number of notified vacancies. As per the notification, the vacancies has been increased from 45 to 54. The pay scale is Level - 9 (Rs 53,100-1,67,800).

Here’s the deferment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2023. The upper age is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification as on August 31, 2023: i) Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in first division in Civil / Chemical / Environmental Engineering. ii) Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Matric or Higher Education.

Application Fee

For male candidates from the General category, the application fee is Rs 1000. For all female candidates, male candidates of SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM/ EWS categories of Haryana will have to pay the fee of Rs 250.

Steps to apply for HPSC AEE 2023 posts



Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in O the homepage, go to the Advertisements tab Click on the application links available against Advt No. 24 of 2023 Register and login to apply Fill in the details, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.