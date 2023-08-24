The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced the results of the recruitment exam for the posts of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results on the IBPS’ official website ibps.in.

The pre-exam training was conducted between July 17 and 22. The online preliminary exam for IBPS RRB Officer and Clerk 2023 was conducted in August while the Mains is scheduled to be held in September 2023.

This year, a total of 8611 vacancies have been notified under IBPS RRB. This includes 5538 Office Assistant, 2485 Officer Scale I, 515 Officer Scale II and 73 Officer Scale III posts.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk Prelim result

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the result link for CRP RRBs XII Preliminary exam Key in your login credentials and submit IBPS CRP RRB XII Preliminary exam result will appear on screen Check your result and download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download IBPS result 2023.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of IBPS RRB Preliminary Examination (objective), Main Examination (objective) and Interview. On completion of the interview process / main examination, depending on the vacancies to be filled in as per the business needs of the RRBs and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the RRBs.

