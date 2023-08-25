The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the results of the CS Executive and Professional exam, June 2023 session. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website icsi.edu.

No physical copy of the result-cum-marks statement will be issued.

The ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam was scheduled to be conducted between June 1 to 10.

Steps to download CS Professional/Executive result 2023

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, go to the Online Services link Click on CS Professional and Executive result 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CS Professional/Executive result 2023.

“Next Examination for Executive Programme and Professional Programme will be held from 21st December, 2023 to 30th December, 2023 for which online Examination enrollment form together with requisite Examination fee shall be submitted from 26th August, 2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.