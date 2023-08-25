Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification of the State Service Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in from September 5 to 25 upto 12 noon.

The PCS Main exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from October 30 to November 4.

A total of 10351 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the Main examination. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 457 vacancies.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 800, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for PCS Mains exam 2022

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on the application link available against PCS Mains exam 2022 Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Preliminary exam, Main exam and interview round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.