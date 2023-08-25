Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Professor (Botany) and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsc.gov.in from August 26. The last date to apply for the vacancies is September 14, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 29 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Cardiology): 09

Assistant Director Census Operations (Technical): 01

Deputy Director: 10

Assistant Professor (Botany): 01

Assistant Professor (Chemistry): 01

Assistant Professor (English): 03

Assistant Professor (Hindi): 01

Assistant Professor (History): 01

Assistant Professor (Mathematics): 01

Assistant Professor (Tamil): 01

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post, fill details and upload the required to documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.