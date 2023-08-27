The Nainital Bank Limited has deferred the application deadline for recruitment to the posts of Management Trainees (MTs) and Clerks today, August 27. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website nainitalbank.co.in till September 3, 2023. Earlier, the deadline was August 27.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 110 vacancies, of which 60 vacancies are for the post of Management Trainees and 50 for Clerks.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on June 30, 2023: 21 years to 32 years.

Educational Qualification:

Management Trainees (MTs): Graduation / Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks from a recognized University. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Clerks: Full Time & Regular (Graduation / Post Graduation) from a recognized University/Institute. Knowledge of Computer Operations is essential.

Application Fee

Candidates applying for Management Trainees posts will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500, whereas the application fee for Clerks posts is Rs 1000.

Steps to apply for MTs, Clerks post 2023

Visit the official website www.nainitalbank.co.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment section Click on the Application Link for MTs/ Clerks posts Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

