The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has opened the objection submission window for the posts of Junior Assistant, Junior Accountant, Junior Auditor and Ward Officer in various departments under Group-IV Services (19/2022). Eligible candidates can submit the suggestions on the official website tspsc.gov.in till September 4 upto 5.00 PM.

“Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any, through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5.00 PM of 04/09/2023 will not be considered at any cost. Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English as text box provided in the link for writing the objections is compatible only for English language,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to submit TSPSC Group IV objections 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group IV objection window Key in your login details and submit Raise objections, if any

Direct link to Group IV objection window.

Candidates can download the Group IV provisional answer key from the links given below:

Direct link to Group 4 exam response sheet 2023.

Direct link to Group 4 exam answer keys 2023.

