Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bsebstet.com.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from September 4 to 15 in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM.

STET 2023 will be held for the recruitment of teachers at secondary and higher secondary levels. Paper 1 will be held for the secondary level and Paper 2 will be conducted for the higher secondary level.

Steps to download Bihar STET admit card 2023

Visit the official website bsebstet.com On the homepage, click on the STET 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to Bihar STET admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.