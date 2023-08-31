The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the interview schedule for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can download the schedule from the official website upsc.gov.in.

The Commission has decided to commence the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2023 from September 13, 2023.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

