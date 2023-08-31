Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of HEMM Operator (Trainee) today, August 31. Candidates must submit their completed applications on the official website www.nclcil.in before 11.50 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 338 posts.

Vacancy Details

Shovel Operator (Trainee): 35

Dumper Operator (Trainee): 221

Surface Miner Operator (Trainee): 25

Dozer Operator (Trainee): 37

Grader Operator (Trainee): 06

Pay Loader Operator (Trainee): 02

Crane Operator (Trainee): 12

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 30 years as on August 31, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Matriculate / SSC/ High School or equivalent passed from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s). Valid HMV/ Transport License issued from any RTA/ RTO of Indian State(s).

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved (UR)/OBC-Non Creamy Layer /EWS category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1180, whereas SC/ ST/ESM / Departmental Candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for HEMM Operator posts 2023

Visit the official website www.nclcil.in On the homepage, click on Menu—Career—Recruitment Now click on HEMM Operator (Trainee) application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NCL recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.