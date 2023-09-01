Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the interview call letter for the Prosecuting Officer (G) Examination, 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from September 4 to 15 at J and K Public Service Commission Office, Solina, Srinagar. A total of 341 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round.

“The candidates shall produce all original certificates/ testimonials/ mark sheets on the date of interview. The permission to appear in the interview is purely provisional and subject to fulfilment of eligibility conditions under rules for the post on the cut-off date,” reads the notification.

Steps to download JKPSC PO interview call letter

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on JK Prosecuting Officer 2022 interview call letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the interview call letter Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to PO 2022 interview call letter.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.