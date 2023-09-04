The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Preliminary answer keys for the School Teacher Competitive exam 2023 under Advt No 26/2023. Eligible candidates will be able to raise objections against the released answer key on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in from September 5 to 9.

The written exam was conducted from August 24 to 26 in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The BPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1,70,461 vacancies for School Teachers for Class 1 to 5, Class 9 to 10 and Class 11 to 12 under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar.

Steps to download BPSC Teacher answer key

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the link School Teacher Written (Objective) Competitive Examination (Advt. No. 26/2023) Click on the answer key for any of the listed subjects (as applicable) The provisional answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout

Candidates will also be given the opportunity to raise objections against the released key from September 5 to 7. For raising objections, candidates must visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in and login, the objection link will be live during the aforementioned dates. Candidates must submit their objections with documentary evidence.

Here’s the answer key notification by BPSC.

Furthermore, the Commission has also released the Document Verification schedule for the School Teacher posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam must visit their district centres for the completion of the Document verification process at the designated date and time. The documents required for Document Verification have been mentioned in the notification below:

Here’s the list of documents for School Teacher DV 2023.

The document verification process for Class 9-10 School Teachers is scheduled to be conducted from September 9 to 12 and for Class 11-12 it is scheduled from September 4 to 7.

Here’s the DV schedule for Class 9-10.

Here’s the DV schedule for Class 11-12.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.