Osmania University, Hyderabad will today, September 4, close the online application window of the Telangana State State Eligibility Test 2023 (TS SET 2023) without a late fee. Candidates can apply for the test on the official website telanganaset.org.

The applicants will be able to apply with the late fee from September 10 to 24, 2023. The edit window will open on September 26 and 27, 2023. The exam will be held from October 28 to 30, 2023. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from October 20 onwards.

The candidates who have secured at least 55% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree (i.e., M.A., M.Sc., M.Com, MBA, MLISC, M.Ed., M.PEd., MCJ, LLM, MCA and M.Tech (CSE & IT only)) are eligible to apply. However, in case of the Backward Classes (BC)/Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PwD) category candidates who have secured at least 50% marks (without rounding off) in Master’s Degree are eligible for this Test, reads the notification.

Application Fee Category Amount (Rupees) GENERAL(UR) Rs 2000 BC/EWS Rs 1500 SC/ST/VH/HI/OH/Transgender Rs 1000

Steps to apply for TS SET 2023

Visit the official website telanganaset.org On the homepage, click on Apply Online Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, upload the required documents, pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

