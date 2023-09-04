The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card of the personality test for the Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The personality test is scheduled to be conducted from September 11, 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 330 vacancies, of which 181 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, 27 for Sub-Inspectress of Kolkata Police, and 122 for Sergeant in Kolkata Police.

Steps to download SI/ Sergeant 2021 PT admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab Click on the SI/Sub-Inspectress (UB) and Sergeant 2021 PT e call letter link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The posts of SI (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination which will act as a screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the WBPRB.

