The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit card for the final exam date of the Sub-Inspector/ Sub-Inspectress (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police recruitment 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

The Kolkata Police SI, Sergeant final exam has been scheduled tentatively on April 16 (Sunday).

Steps to download Kolkata Police SI admit card 2023:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on “Recruitment—Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector / Sub-Inspectress(Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2021” Click on “Download e-Admit Cards”

Key in your Application No, Date Of Birth and submit

The WB Police SI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download WBPRB SI admit card 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 330 vacancies, of which 181 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector of Kolkata Police, 27 for Sub-Inspectress of Kolkata Police, and 122 for Sergeant in Kolkata Police.

Selection Process

The posts of SI (UB) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Examination which will act as a screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Combined Competitive Examination and Personality Test to be conducted by the WBPRB.