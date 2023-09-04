The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male/Female) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till October 4, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies, of which 48 vacancies are for the post of Staff Nurse Ayurved (Male) and 252 for Staff Nurse Ayurved (Female) post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have passed High School examination with Science and passed Intermediate examination of the Board of High School & Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh. Possess diploma in Medical and Surgical Nursing (Ayurved) registrable with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine board of Uttar Pradesh. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from the General/Economically weaker sections and other Backward class categories have to pay a total of Rs 125 as examination fees at the time of application. Candidates from Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe categories and ex-servicemen have to pay an examination fee of Rs 65 while People with benchmark disability (PwBD) category candidates have to pay of Rs 25.

Steps to apply for Staff Nurse Ayurved Exam 2023

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on Staff Nurse Ayurved Exam 2023 link Registration yourself, and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.