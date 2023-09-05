Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Screening Test of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) post in various subjects under various Advertisements for Mewat and Haryana Cadre. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The HPSC PGT recruitment Combined Screening Test is scheduled to be conducted on September 9 and 10, 2023.

HPSC has notified a total of 4473 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) out of which 613 vacancies in 19 different subjects are for Mewat Cadre, while 3863 vacancies are for PGTs in the Rest of Haryana. The pay scale for the post is Rs 47,600- 1,51,100 + usual allowances as applicable from time to time.

Steps to download PGT admit card 2023

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Links tab Click on the PGT admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PGT admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.