Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will soon release the admit card for the post of Scientist B (Group-B ) in Haryana State Pollution Control Board. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in from July 26 onwards.

The subject knowledge test is scheduled to be conducted on August 2 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

“Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take black and white print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos and other particulars can easily be seen/ verified. Candidates having small size admit cards with unclear photos/ signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 11 vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Scientist B admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

