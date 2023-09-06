Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Assistant Training Officer (ITI) of Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination 2022. The DV is scheduled to be conducted on September 11 and 12, 2023. Applicants will be able to download their hall ticket from the official website www.ossc.gov.in from September 8 onwards.

As per the notification, a total of 211 candidates have been declared qualified for the DV round.

“The bio-data-cum-attestation form is uploaded in the website of Commission. The candidates may download bio-data-cum-attestation form and report for certificate verification the bio-data-cum-attestation form duly filled in with proper signature in the appropriate place along with documents mentioned in advertisements and the admission letter,” reads the notification.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Steps to download ATO (ITI) DV schedule

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ATO (ITI)DV schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

