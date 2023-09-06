The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the WBJEE ANM and GNM 2023. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on July 23 from 11.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

The exam is being conducted for admission into two (2) years’ Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) course and three (3) years’ General Nursing & Midwifery courses for the academic session 2022-23 in various institutes in West Bengal.

Steps to download WBJEE ANM/ GNM result 2023

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in Go to the ANM and GNM tab Click on the result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to WBJEE ANM/ GNM result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.